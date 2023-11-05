Home Weather Sun and Clouds for Sunday

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Sunday features a mix of sun and clouds with just the chance of an East Coast shower.  Look for a gusty breeze near the Gulf Coast.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-80s.

Monday will bring mostly sunny skies and maybe a stray shower on a gusty breeze in the East Coast metro area.  The Gulf Coast will see lots of sun.  Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches.  Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will feature a nice mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area.  It will be another sunny day along the Gulf Coast.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Wednesday will be sunny around South Florida.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for another sunny November day.  Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

In the tropics, the area of low pressure in the Caribbean that we’ve been tracking for some time is bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to Nicaragua and Costa Rica.  Even though this feature has not reached depression status, it is expected to bring flooding and possibly mudslides to the region.

 

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

