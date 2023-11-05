Sun and Clouds for Sunday

Sunday features a mix of sun and clouds with just the chance of an East Coast shower. Look for a gusty breeze near the Gulf Coast. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-80s.

Monday will bring mostly sunny skies and maybe a stray shower on a gusty breeze in the East Coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see lots of sun. Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will feature a nice mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area. It will be another sunny day along the Gulf Coast. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Wednesday will be sunny around South Florida. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for another sunny November day. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

In the tropics, the area of low pressure in the Caribbean that we’ve been tracking for some time is bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to Nicaragua and Costa Rica. Even though this feature has not reached depression status, it is expected to bring flooding and possibly mudslides to the region.