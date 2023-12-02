Sun and Clouds for Saturday

Saturday features a mix of sun and clouds. Expect some early fog along the Gulf Coast and in the interior. A stray shower is possible, especially near the coasts. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through the weekend. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Sunday will bring more clouds than sun and the chance of a quick shower in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see mostly sunny skies. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds as a weak front moves into South Florida. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area, the low 80s in the Keys, and the upper 70s along the Gulf Coast.

Tuesday morning’s lows will be in the 60s. The day will be partly cloudy with a cool breeze. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a bit of sun and lots of clouds. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-70s.