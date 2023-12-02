Home Weather Sun and Clouds for Saturday

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Saturday features a mix of sun and clouds.  Expect some early fog along the Gulf Coast and in the interior.  A stray shower is possible, especially near the coasts.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through the weekend.  Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Sunday will bring more clouds than sun and the chance of a quick shower in the east coast metro area.  The Gulf Coast will see mostly sunny skies.  Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds as a weak front moves into South Florida.  Monday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area, the low 80s in the Keys, and the upper 70s along the Gulf Coast.

Tuesday morning’s lows will be in the 60s.  The day will be partly cloudy with a cool breeze.  Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a bit of sun and lots of clouds.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-70s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

