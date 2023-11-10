Sun and Clouds Here, Something to Watch in the Tropics

Friday features mostly sunny skies, with just the chance of a shower in spots. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches and will linger into the weekend. Highs on Friday will be in the mid-80s.

Veterans Day will bring good sun and a few clouds on a gusty breeze in the East Coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see mostly sunny skies. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Sunday will feature a gusty breeze and mostly sunny skies in the East Coast metro area. Look for lots of sun along the Gulf Coast. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Monday will be a mostly sunny day, but a few showers will blow through the East Coast metro area during the afternoon. Look for breezy conditions near the Gulf Coast. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for very breezy conditions, more clouds than sun, and a few east coast showers as a front moves in. Highs on Tuesday will be near 80 degrees in the East Coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

As they say, it’s not over ’til it’s over, so we’ll need to watch on the tropics even in mid-November. Computer models indicate an area of low pressure will form in the southwestern Caribbean in a few days. The National Hurricane Center gives this feature a low chance of becoming a depression in the next several days. But because the southwestern Caribbean is prime formation territory for late season tropical cyclones, we’ll keep an eye on it.