Sun and a Few Storms Here, Lee A Cat 5 Hurricane

Friday features lots of sun in the morning, with a few showers and storms popping up in spots during the afternoon. Look for some evening showers in spots in the east coast metro area and a few late storms along the Gulf Coast. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast through at least Friday evening, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the low 90s.

Saturday will bring mostly sunny skies with some morning storms and afternoon and evening showers in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see good sun and a few clouds with periods of storms, especially in the afternoon and evening. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, and a few storms in the morning. The east coast metro area will see afternoon and evening showers, while afternoon and evening storms will be the story along the Gulf Coast. Expect an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches on Sunday and into next week. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Monday morning will be sunny, but some clouds, showers, and storms will develop during the afternoon and linger into the evening. Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, showers, and a few storms. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 90s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast.

In the tropics, Hurricane Lee underwent rapid intensification on Thursday, as expected. But it’s rapid intensification on steroids — Lee became a category 5 hurricane late Thursday. Lee is forecast to bring dangerous surf conditions and deadly rip currents to portions of the Lesser Antilles starting on Friday and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, the Bahamas, and Bermuda this weekend. Most of the Atlantic coast can expect dangerous rip currents and hazardous surf conditions starting on Sunday. Computer models are in agreement that Lee will turn to the north early next week, but the timing and location of the turn are crucial since this will be a very powerful hurricane with a large wind field. South Florida and the Bahamas need to keep a close watch on Lee this weekend — and coastal communities north of Florida could be seriously threatened by Lee next week.

Elsewhere, the wave in the eastern Atlantic became Tropical Depression # 14 on Thursday morning, and it’s already become Tropical Storm Margot. Margot is forecast to reach hurricane strength this weekend, but it’s expected to remain in the middle of the Atlantic. And what’s left of Franklin has virtually no chance of regenerating into a tropical storm as it meanders northwest of Spain and Portugal.