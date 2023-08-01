Summer Sun and Storms

Tuesday features a mix of sun and clouds with periods of storms, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Heavy rain is possible in spots. Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the low 90s — but it will feel at least 10 degrees hotter. Whether or not a heat advisory is issued, be sure to stay hydrated and out of the sun.

Wednesday will bring mostly sunny skies with a few early storms. Then look for lots of storms to develop in the afternoon and linger well into the evening. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast.

Thursday will feature a summertime mix of hot sun, clouds, and storms. Those storms will move in during the mid-afternoon and last into the evening. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the steamy low 90s.

Friday will be another day of sun, clouds, and storms, especially in the afternoon and evening. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and a few clouds alternating with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the mid-90s.

In the tropics, the wave in the central Atlantic remained disorganized on Monday, but the National Hurricane Center still gives it a high chance of becoming a depression or tropical or subtropical storm in the next couple of days- but it will remain in the middle of the ocean. Elsewhere, the area of low pressure that developed off the southeast coast this weekend was accelerating to the northeast and merging with a front on Monday afternoon, so it’s unlikely to develop.