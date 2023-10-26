Strong Breeze Continues, Still Watching Tammy

Thursday features sunny skies and a gusty breeze along the Gulf Coast, while the east coast metro area will be breezy with mostly sunny skies giving way to lots of sun in the afternoon. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches, as do hazardous surf conditions along the Atlantic coast. Minor flooding is possible at high tides along the Atlantic coast on Thursday into the weekend. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Friday will bring plenty of sun with a few clouds on an ocean breeze. That breeze will be brisk and gusty in the east coast metro area. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions in the East Coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see lots of sun and a gusty breeze. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Sunday will be breezy with a mix of sun, clouds, and showers in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will be sunny in the morning, but some clouds and showers will develop in the afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Monday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and showers. Highs on Monday will be in the mid-80s.

In the tropics, Hurricane Tammy strengthened a bit on Wednesday morning as it moved northeastward, but things are about to change. Tammy is forecast to lose its tropical characteristics and begin to weaken slowly while turning northwestward on Thursday. Tammy will stall out east of Bermuda this weekend, as the system will be trapped between two ridges of high pressure that are building in. Computer models are still not in agreement on Tammy’s track beyond that time, so we’ll keep an eye on it.