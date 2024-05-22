Wednesday features a mix of sun, clouds, and mainly afternoon and early evening showers and storms in the East Coast metro area and the Keys. The Gulf Coast will be sunny in the morning with storms popping up in the afternoon and lingering into the evening. Look for an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents along the Palm Beach County coast, and the rip current risk will increase at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area, in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast, and in the upper 80s in the Keys.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Thursday will bring lots of sun with periods of showers and storms in the East Coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will be sunny in the morning, but look for storms in the afternoon and evening. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast.

Friday will feature lots of sun with the chance of an afternoon shower or storms in spots. Friday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Saturday will be sunny most of the day, but a few showers and storms will pop up in spots during the afternoon. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s on the mainland and mostly in the upper 80s in the Keys.

Sunday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun with a few showers and storms in spots. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the low 90s.