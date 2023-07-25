Still Too Hot! Watching The Tropics Heat Up

Tuesday features more hot sun with a few storms developing in the mid-afternoon and lingering into the evening. A heat advisory remains in effect for all of South Florida until at least Tuesday evening. Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the sweltering mid-90s, but a few suburban locations could reach the upper 90s. Stay safe, stay hydrated and stay out of the sun as much as possible.

Wednesday will bring a mix of sun, clouds, and storms as more moisture moves into our area. Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches, starting on Wednesday. Wednesday’s highs will be in the humid low 90s in the east coast metro area and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Thursday will feature some sun, more clouds, and plenty of showers and storms. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Friday will see mostly sunny skies alternating with lots of showers and storms. Look for a brisk breeze near the Atlantic coast. Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Saturday’s forecast calls for hot sun, clouds at times, and periods of showers and storms. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the mid-90s.

The tropical Atlantic is ramping up right now. We’re watching a weak low well east of the Bahamas. The National Hurricane Center gives this feature a low chance of becoming a depression, but it is moving in the direction of the southeast U.S. coast, so we’ll keep a close eye on it.

Elsewhere, the wave in the central Atlantic that we’ve been tracking has a low chance of developing and is going to struggle with hostile upper-level winds when it reaches the eastern Caribbean in a day or so. This wave, however, will bring heavy rain to portions of the Lesser Antilles. Don has now lost its tropical characteristics and is expected to fizzle out in the open Atlantic on Tuesday. And we’ll be keeping an eye on a vigorous wave that’s about to emerge from the African coast in a day or so.