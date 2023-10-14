Still Sticky on Saturday, But Big Changes on the Way

Saturday features partly sunny skies and periods of showers and storms. Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches on Saturday into Sunday. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 90s in the East Coast metro area, near 90 degrees in the Keys, and in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast — but it will feel in excess of 100 degrees, so stay hydrated.

Sunday will bring a mix of sun, clouds, and a few storms in the morning. Look for a gusty breeze throughout the day as a surprisingly strong cold front moves in. The Gulf Coast will see a mostly sunny afternoon, while showers will be around during the afternoon and evening in the East Coast metro area. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Monday will feature a cool morning, with lows in the upper 60s. The afternoon will see lots of sun and a few clouds on a gusty breeze. Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and near 80 degrees along the Gulf Coast.

Tuesday morning will be quite cool and breezy, with lows in the low 60s. The afternoon will be sunny with a brisk breeze. Tuesday’s highs will top out in the unseasonable upper 70s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for another cool start, with lows ranging from the upper 50s to the mid-60s. Then look for lots of suns and a bit of a warmup. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 80s.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Sean began weakening on Friday, and it’s forecast to dissipate far from the Lesser Antilles early on Monday. Elsewhere, we continue to track a wave in the eastern Atlantic that has a high chance of becoming our next depression by early in the workweek. We’ll keep an eye on it as it moves westward in the general direction of the Lesser Antilles.