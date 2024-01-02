Still on the Cool Side on Tuesday

Tuesday features a cool start, good sun, and some clouds on a cool breeze. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 70s.

Wednesday will bring plenty of clouds and some sun. Expect a gusty breeze along the Gulf Coast. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-70s in the east coast metro area and in the low 70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Thursday will be breezy, with a mix of sun, clouds, and showers in the east coast metro area and mostly sunny skies along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-70s in the East Coast metro area and the low 70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Friday will feature a cool morning, with lows ranging from the low 50s to the low 60s. The day will be sunny, and the East Coast metro area will also see a gusty ocean breeze — along with an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-70s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for windy conditions and a mix of sun, clouds, and showers. A storm or two won’t be out of the question in spots. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 70s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast.