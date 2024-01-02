Home Weather Still on the Cool Side on Tuesday

Still on the Cool Side on Tuesday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-
https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/sun-clouds_947217.htm#query=sunny%20blue%20sky&position=11&from_view=search

Tuesday features a cool start, good sun, and some clouds on a cool breeze. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 70s.

Wednesday will bring plenty of clouds and some sun.  Expect a gusty breeze along the Gulf Coast.  Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-70s in the east coast metro area and in the low 70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Thursday will be breezy, with a mix of sun, clouds, and showers in the east coast metro area and mostly sunny skies along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.  Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-70s in the East Coast metro area and the low 70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Friday will feature a cool morning, with lows ranging from the low 50s to the low 60s.  The day will be sunny, and the East Coast metro area will also see a gusty ocean breeze — along with an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-70s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for windy conditions and a mix of sun, clouds, and showers.  A storm or two won’t be out of the question in spots.  Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 70s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR