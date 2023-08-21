Steamy With Sun and Storms Here, Two New Tropical Storms Form

Monday features good sun alternating with periods of showers and storms, especially in the afternoon. Look for a gusty breeze around South Florida and a high risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches through Tuesday morning. Highs on Monday will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast.

Tuesday will bring sun in the morning and afternoon storms on a gusty breeze. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with morning showers and afternoon storms in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see mostly sunny skies, a few storms in the morning, and more storms in the afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with passing storms in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see good sun with a few morning storms and plenty of showers in the afternoon. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Friday’s forecast calls for good sun alternating with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the low 90s.

In the busy tropical Atlantic, the wave to our west is approaching the Texas coast and is likely to become a depression in a day or so.

Tropical Storm Franklin formed in the eastern Caribbean late Sunday afternoon, with maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour. It is forecast to turn to the north and bring heavy rain — and potential flash flooding and mudslides — to Hispaniola on Tuesday and Wednesday. After that, Franklin is forecast to move near the southeastern Bahamas and turn to the northeast as it strengthens into a hurricane. We’ll keep a close eye on it.

We have a new named storm, Tropical Storm Emily, which formed in the central Atlantic on Sunday. At that time, Emily had maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour and was moving west-northwest at 10 miles per hour. Emily is no threat to land and is expected to weaken to a depression on Tuesday as it encounters hostile conditions.

Tropical Depression # 6 is also in the central Atlantic but is expected to fall apart on Monday, before reaching the Lesser Antilles. Portions of those islands could see some rain from the remnants of TD # 6.

The wave in the eastern Atlantic now has a medium chance of becoming a depression in the next several days. At the very least, it will bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the Cabo Verde Islands on Monday.

In the eastern Pacific, Hilary made landfall on the northern Baja California peninsula on Sunday as a strong tropical storm. Flooding rains from Hilary are affecting much of the southwestern U.S. and will extend into Oregon, even as winds weaken. This is the first direct hit by a tropical system in southern California in 84 years, and this could be an epic disaster for the second most populous metro area in the country.