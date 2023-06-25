Steamy with Showers and Storms

Sunday features some sun, plenty of clouds, and lots of showers and storms that will last into the evening. Heavy rain and localized flooding are possible in spots. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 80s right at the Atlantic coast, near 90 degrees elsewhere in the east coast metro area, and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys — but it will feel about 10 degrees hotter everywhere in South Florida, so be sure to stay hydrated.

Monday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, morning showers, and afternoon and evening storms to the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will be sunny in the morning, but clouds, showers, and storms will develop by mid afternoon and linger into the evening. Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers and storms. Look for most of the storms to be in the east coast metro area and in the interior. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Wednesday will see good sun, clouds, and the chance of a storm in the morning, but the afternoon will be on the cloudy and stormy side. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s — but some suburban locations in the east coast metro area could reach the mid 90s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun, some clouds at times, and periods of showers and storms. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the mid 90s in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

In the tropics, we’re saying goodbye to what’s left of Bret, while Tropical Storm Cindy is moving to the northwest and encountering significant wind shear. Cindy is forecast to weaken steadily, becoming a remnant low by midweek. Elsewhere, the tropical Atlantic is quiet.