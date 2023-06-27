Steamy Showers and Storms

Tuesday features hot sun alternating with morning storms and afternoon showers in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see plenty of sun until some storms develop in the mid to late afternoon. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 90s — but it will feel about 10 degrees hotter, so be sure to stay hydrated.

Wednesday will bring good sun and periods of storms in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf Coast will be sunny until some showers develop during the afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s, but a few suburban east coast metro locations could reach the mid-90s.

Thursday will feature some sun along with morning storms and afternoon showers in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast can expect morning showers and afternoon storms alternating with good sun. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s.

Friday will see a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers and storms. While storms will be possible in the morning, most will develop during the mid-afternoon. Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for hot sun alternating with showers and storms. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the low 90s.

In the tropics, we’re keeping an eye on the remnants of Cindy for possible redevelopment in a couple of days, once the system enters an area of relaxed wind shear. The National Hurricane Center says there’s a low chance of redevelopment into a tropical depression, but if a depression does form, it could affect Bermuda late in the workweek. It’s quiet elsewhere in the tropical Atlantic.