Steamy Showers and Storms

Monday features a mix of sun and clouds with some morning showers and lots of afternoon storms in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see good sun alternating with storms, especially in the afternoon. All of South Florida can expect some storms in the evening that will taper off in the overnight hours. Highs on Monday will be in the low 90s — but it will feel like the low 100s, so stay hydrated.

The Fourth of July could be a fizzle, weatherwise. In the east coast metro area, look for some sun but more clouds and storms in the morning, followed by clouds and showers in the afternoon. The Gulf Coast will see a mix of sun and clouds with some morning storms and plenty of showers in the afternoon. Showers will linger around South Florida in the early evening, and it’s a tossup whether they’ll be gone by 9 pm, when fireworks displays usually begin. Highs on Tuesday will be in the steamy low 90s.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers and storms, especially in the afternoon and evening. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Thursday will be on the cloudy and stormy side in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf Coast will see mostly sunny skies, some morning storms, and lots of afternoon showers. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Friday’s forecast calls for more clouds than sun, periods of showers, and some afternoon storms in spots. Highs on Friday will be in the low 90s again.

The tropical Atlantic is expected to remain quiet for the next several days.