Home Weather Steamy Showers and Storms

Steamy Showers and Storms

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-
Thunder and lightning, sun and clouds. Weather background. Vector illustration EPS 10

Monday features a mix of sun and clouds with some morning showers and lots of afternoon storms in the east coast metro area.  The Gulf Coast will see good sun alternating with storms, especially in the afternoon.  All of South Florida can expect some storms in the evening that will taper off in the overnight hours.  Highs on Monday will be in the low 90s — but it will feel like the low 100s, so stay hydrated.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

The Fourth of July could be a fizzle, weatherwise.  In the east coast metro area, look for some sun but more clouds and storms in the morning, followed by clouds and showers in the afternoon.  The Gulf Coast will see a mix of sun and clouds with some morning storms and plenty of showers in the afternoon.  Showers will linger around South Florida in the early evening, and it’s a tossup whether they’ll be gone by 9 pm, when fireworks displays usually begin.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the steamy low 90s.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers and storms, especially in the afternoon and evening.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Thursday will be on the cloudy and stormy side in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf Coast will see mostly sunny skies, some morning storms, and lots of afternoon showers.  Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Friday’s forecast calls for more clouds than sun, periods of showers, and some afternoon storms in spots.  Highs on Friday will be in the low 90s again.

The tropical Atlantic is expected to remain quiet for the next several days.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR