Steamy Heat With Showers And Storms

Friday features hot sun, humidity, and periods of showers and storms. Look for some early storms and plenty of afternoon showers in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see a few storms develop during the afternoon. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 80s right at the Atlantic coast and in the Keys, while the rest of mainland South Florida will reach the 90 degree mark.

Saturday will bring a mix of sun, clouds, and storms to the east coast metro area. The Gulf coast will see lots of sun in the morning, with some storms developing during the afternoon. Look for sun, clouds, and some showers in the Keys. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun and mostly afternoon storms in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see a sunny morning and some afternoon storms. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the Keys, while the Gulf coast will top out near 90 degrees.

Monday will see good sun, some clouds, and mostly afternoon showers and storms. Monday’s highs will be near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast and mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the Keys.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and plenty of showers and storms. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s.