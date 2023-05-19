Home Weather Steamy Heat With Showers And Storms

Steamy Heat With Showers And Storms

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Friday features hot sun, humidity, and periods of showers and storms.  Look for some early storms and plenty of afternoon showers in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see a few storms develop during the afternoon.  Highs on Friday will be in the upper 80s right at the Atlantic coast and in the Keys, while the rest of mainland South Florida will reach the 90 degree mark.

Saturday will bring a mix of sun, clouds, and storms to the east coast metro area.  The Gulf coast will see lots of sun in the morning, with some storms developing during the afternoon.  Look for sun, clouds, and some showers in the Keys.  Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun and mostly afternoon storms in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see a sunny morning and some afternoon  storms.  Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the Keys, while the Gulf coast will top out near 90 degrees.

Monday will see good sun, some clouds, and mostly afternoon showers and storms.  Monday’s highs will be near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast and mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the Keys.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and plenty of showers and storms.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

