Steamy Heat and Storms, Busy in the Tropics

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Bret is moving a bit more rapidly toward the Lesser Antilles, portions of which are likely to see tropical storm conditions on Thursday. The latest thinking from the National Hurricane Center is that Bret is unlikely to reach hurricane strength and that the storm will encounter significant wind shear in the eastern Caribbean. Elsewhere, the wave in the eastern Atlantic now has a high chance of becoming a depression.

Wednesday features a mix of sun, clouds, and periods of storms. Those storms will develop by the early afternoon and could linger into the evening. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 90s, but it will feel about 10 degrees hotter, so stay hydrated.

Thursday will bring some sun, more clouds, morning showers in spots, and plenty of afternoon and evening storms. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Friday will feature clouds, showers, and storms as we continue our stretch of rainy and steamy days. The east coast metro area will also see a gusty breeze. Friday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast and in the Keys.

Saturday will be another summer day of clouds, showers, and storms. Look for that gusty breeze to continue in the east coast metro area. Saturday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast and in the Keys.

Sunday’s forecast calls for more clouds, showers, and storms, with a gusty breeze in the east coast metro area. HIghs on Sunday will be mostly in the low 90s.