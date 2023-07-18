Steamy And Stormy

Tuesday features a mix of sun, clouds, and plenty of storms. Storm chances will be greatest in the afternoon and evening hours. The heat advisory remains in effect until at least Tuesday evening. Highs on Tuesday will be in the steamy low 90s — but it will feel much hotter, so stay hydrated.

Wednesday will bring unsettled conditions, with hot sun at times but also morning showers and afternoon storms in the east coast metro area and morning storms and lots of afternoon showers along the Gulf Coast. Heavy rain is possible in some locations, especially near the Gulf Coast. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and mostly in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Thursday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, and mainly afternoon showers in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see mostly sunny skies and periods of showers in the morning, but storms will develop in the afternoon and last into the evening. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-90s.

Friday will see a mix of sun, clouds, and periods of showers and storms — and more oppressive heat. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-90s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for an even hotter day, with a mix of sun, clouds, showers, storms, and stifling humidity. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-90s at the coasts and in the Keys but reach the upper 90s elsewhere in South Florida — so expect record-breaking temperatures and another excessive heat warning.

In the tropics, Subtropical Depression Don continues its loop in the middle of the Atlantic, well west of the Azores. Because Don will be entering warmer waters in a day or so, it is expected to strengthen a bit and become a tropical storm. But it will still remain far from land. Otherwise, it’s quiet in the tropical Atlantic.