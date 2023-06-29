Steamy Afternoon Storms

Thursday features a mix of hot sun, clouds, and a few showers in the morning, followed by plenty of storms starting in the mid to late afternoon and lasting through the evening. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the low 90s — but it will feel about 10 degrees hotter, so stay hydrated and out of the sun.

Friday will bring some sun and periods of showers in the morning and early afternoon. Storms will develop by the mid-afternoon, with some lasting into the evening. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 80s right at the Atlantic coast, in the low 90s in the rest of the east coast metro area and in the Keys, and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast.

Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with periods of storms, especially in the east coast metro area. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast.

Sunday will see hot sun, clouds at times, and periods of showers and storms. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the mid 90s.

Monday’s forecast calls for hot sun alternating with showers and storms. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the mid 90s.

In the tropics, the remnants of Cindy are not likely to redevelop, but there’s an area of disturbed weather to their east that we’ll keep an eye on as it moves northward. The National Hurricane Center gives this feature a low chance of becoming a depression during the next several days.