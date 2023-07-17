State of Caregiver Burnout in America

A record 53 million Americans are serving as unpaid family caregivers, up from 43.5 million in 2015. Collectively, these dedicated folks are providing an estimated $600 billion in care, according to a conservative estimate by the AARP Public Policy Institute.

The burden of family caregiving largely falls on America’s ‘Sandwich Generation’ – a group largely composed of middle-aged Generation Xers between the ages of 40-59. The majority of caregivers are women.

Historically, when parents reached this age, their kids went off to college, they became empty nesters and finally had time to pursue their own interests and needs.

Today, the Sandwich Generation is bound by a unique set of social and demographic forces that include a record number of seniors aging and financial challenges that have stunted the economic stability of their adult children.

As a result, the Pew Research Center reports that 54% of those in their 40’s are caring for their aging baby boomer parents and financially supporting their millennial or Gen-Z children.

The state of caregiver burnout study

Seniorly analyzed the most recent data from the CDC, Census Bureau, Health Resources and Services Administration, and the Alzheimer’s Association to determine where the Sandwich Generation’s financial, emotional and caregiving burden is expected to grow the most.

A multitude of metrics were analyzed nationally across all 50 states and D.C. in two main categories:

Strain on caregivers : We examined factors such as the percentage of multigenerational households, projected increase in Alzheimer’s Disease and demand for long-term care, and the age dependency ratio – the number of working-age people compared to the number of people ages 0-14 and 65+ – with a higher rate indicating a greater financial burden on working adults

: We examined factors such as the percentage of multigenerational households, projected increase in Alzheimer’s Disease and demand for long-term care, and the age dependency ratio – the number of working-age people compared to the number of people ages 0-14 and 65+ – with a higher rate indicating a greater financial burden on working adults Health status of caregivers: We looked at mental distress, chronic health issues and access to health insurance.

The complete methodology with links to sources is at the bottom of the study.

Key findings:

Caregiving takes its toll: Dual caregivers spend more than 10% of the national average household income – an average of $7,242 per year – looking after loved ones; 23% say their own health has worsened; and 50% had suicidal ideation during the pandemic.

Dual caregivers spend more than 10% of the national average household income – an average of $7,242 per year – looking after loved ones; 23% say their own health has worsened; and 50% had suicidal ideation during the pandemic. Six southern states in the top 10 : Florida (1), South Carolina (3), Georgia (4), Texas (6), Tennessee (7), and Louisiana (10) dominated the top 10. Southern seniors tend to have poorer health which places an increased burden on caregivers.

: Florida (1), South Carolina (3), Georgia (4), Texas (6), Tennessee (7), and Louisiana (10) dominated the top 10. Southern seniors tend to have poorer health which places an increased burden on caregivers. Florida ranks no. 1: Caregivers in the Sunshine State have the greatest burden. One in five adults ages 45+ expect to begin providing care for someone within the next two years – a higher rate than any state but Texas. Caregivers are also less likely to have health insurance (86.6%) than their counterparts anywhere in the U.S.



Caregiving takes its toll, especially on women

The financial, physical and mental health toll placed on family caregivers cannot be understated. The average caregiver spends $7,242 out of pocket annually, according to an AARP study, and spends nearly five hours per day providing elder care.

Women have long disproportionately carried the burden associated with family caregiving for both children and seniors. An estimated 61% of family caregivers are women and 35% have children under six years old. And at a time when the economy is struggling and two incomes are needed, 75% of women aged 45-54 are also working outside the home.

Ultimately something has to give. The amount of energy needed for caregiving forces many women to cut back on hours which hurts their career trajectory and earnings. In fact, the Department of Labor says unpaid family caregiving reduces a mother’s lifetime earnings by 15%.

Moreover, 23% of all caregivers also say their health has worsened; and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that during the COVID-19 pandemic, 85% of caregivers experienced at least one symptom of poor mental health, while 50% reported serious suicidal ideation.

Why the crisis is worsening

As the prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease and other conditions linked to old age continue to rise, the demand for long-term care workers is projected to increase by 25.8% by 2030. Unfortunately, long-term care facilities are facing a historic staffing shortage, losing nearly 229,000 caregivers – or more than 14 percent of its workforce – since February 2020.

This marks the worst job loss among all healthcare sectors according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and signals that much of the burden placed on the Sandwich Generation is only going to increase in years to come.

States where caregiver burnout will increase the most

Florida ranks No. 1 in current burden score and is likely to see the greatest toll on the Sandwich Generation in the coming years, which may come as no surprise given its older population (21.1% of residents are 65+).

One in five adults ages 45+ expect to begin providing care for someone within the next two years – a higher rate than any state but Texas. At the same time, caregivers in the Sunshine State are less likely to have health insurance (86.6%) than their counterparts anywhere in the U.S.



Arizona, South Carolina, Georgia, Delaware and Texas also score highly on the looming burden for dual caregivers. In Texas, for example, demand for long-term care is projected to surge by 43.6% between 2020 and 2030, while in South Carolina,18% of caregivers age 45+ report frequent mental distress, one of the highest rates in the country.

Meanwhile, Arizona is expected to see a 33.3% increase in Alzheimer’s disease cases between 2020 and 2025, the highest rate in the U.S. In Georgia, 88.2% of caregivers have health insurance – and while that rate may seem high, it’s one of the lowest levels across the country. Delaware scores relatively poorly across the board, with an especially high age dependency ratio of 69.1.