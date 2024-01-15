Some Sun, More Clouds and Showers

Martin Luther King Day features lots of clouds and periods of showers in the east coast metro area and the Keys. The Gulf Coast will see some sun but more clouds, along with a few showers and storms. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches through at least Monday morning. Highs on Monday will be near 80 degrees in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the upper 70s along the Gulf Coast.

Tuesday will bring clouds and showers, along with a few storms, as a front approaches. Look for a gusty breeze near the Atlantic coast. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the upper 70s along the Gulf Coast.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds as much cooler air moves in. The east coast metro area and the Keys will see a gusty breeze. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 70s in the East Coast metro area and in the upper 60s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Thursday morning will range from the mid-50s to the low-60s. The day will be partly cloudy, with a gusty breeze near the Atlantic coast. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-70s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the low 70s along the Gulf Coast.

Friday’s forecast calls for plenty of clouds and periods of showers. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the upper 70s in the East Coast metro area and in the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.