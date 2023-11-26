Some Sun, More Clouds, and a Cooldown on the Way

Sunday features sun at times but plenty of clouds as well. Some locations could see a stray shower. Minor flooding at high tides is possible along the Atlantic coast. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast at least until Monday. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.

Monday will bring a mix of sun and clouds to the East Coast metro area, while the Gulf Coast will see mostly sunny skies. A front will make its way through South Florida during the late afternoon and evening, so look for building clouds and maybe a shower in spots. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the low 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Tuesday morning will be in the mid to upper 60s. The day will see a mix of sun and clouds, with the east coast metro area also seeing a few afternoon showers. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-70s.

Wednesday will feature a cool morning, with lows ranging from the mid-50s to the low 60s. The day will be on the cloudy side in the East Coast metro area, while the Gulf Coast will see good sun with a few clouds. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for another cool start, with lows in the mid-50s to low 60s. Then look for partly sunny skies. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the upper 70s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast.

In the tropics, the low in the middle of the Atlantic now has virtually no chance of becoming a depression as it moves into much cooler waters. Elsewhere, it’s quiet as we count the days until the end of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.