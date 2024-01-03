Home Weather Slightly Warmer With Increasing Clouds

Slightly Warmer With Increasing Clouds

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Wednesday features, dry conditions, some sun, and more clouds as temperatures inch upward.  Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the mid-70s in the East Coast metro area and the low 70s along the Gulf Coast and the Keys.

Thursday will bring a gusty breeze and a mix of sun and clouds.  A quick shower is possible in spots.  Look for increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at all South Florida beaches for the next several days as a series of fronts moves through.  Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the East Coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Friday will feature more clouds than sun and a gusty breeze in the east coast metro area.  The Gulf Coast and the Keys will be mostly sunny.  Friday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s in the East Coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Saturday will be windy with periods of showers and storms as a front moves in.  Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area, in the upper 70s in the Keys, and in the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast.

Sunday’s forecast calls for lots of clouds and periods of showers and storms.  Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 70s in the East Coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

 


Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

