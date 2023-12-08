Sleep Hygiene Report: How Well Do Americans Really Sleep?

By Martin Seeley, Senior Sleep Expert

The sleep experts at MattressNextDay asked Americans if they’ve ever slept in a separate room from their partners and the data found some interesting stats:

Interestingly, only 36% said they never sleep separately.

14% said they always sleep separately to ensure they both get a good night’s sleep.

11% said a couple of nights a week, and 7% said Monday to Friday .

Which U.S. states are we seeing sleep divorce the most?

Do/have you ever slept in separate rooms from your partner to support your sleep? Yes No Georgia 51% 33% New York 40% 37% New Jersey 39% 25% Illinois 38% 37% North Carolina 38% 36% California 37% 36% Tennessee 37% 29% Ohio 36% 34% Pennsylvania 34% 36% Colorado 33% 48% Florida 29% 45% Texas 29% 44% Washington 27% 43% Arizona 26% 44% Indiana 21% 52%

Martin Seeley, CEO and sleep expert and MattressNextDay said: “I have often heard couples consider sleep divorce for better sleep quality. While this decision might at first seem unconventional, it can indeed have benefits. Sleeping apart can significantly improve sleep quality for partners facing issues like snoring, different sleep schedules, or disruptive sleep habits.

Quality sleep is crucial for overall health and well-being.

Always be careful when approaching this conversation. But to get a better night’s sleep creating a relaxing bedtime routine together, respecting each other’s space, and initiating a trial period can all help separate sleep arrangements run smoothly.

Every relationship is unique, and what works for one couple might not work for another. Therefore, finding a balance that prioritizes both partners’ sleep quality and emotional connection is key. Ultimately, the goal is to ensure that both partners experience restful sleep while maintaining a healthy and thriving relationship.”

While we all know that we should be following a nightly bedtime routine to help improve the quality of our sleep, the reality is that sometimes… we just don’t!

No screentime an hour before bed, a cut-off time for caffeine, and regular meditation are all proven to help you get to sleep, but just how many of us are actively following these recommendations?

We wanted to uncover the sleep hygiene of Americans, to see just how many are getting a good quality night’s sleep every night, and the things they do that helps (or hinders) this. So, we ran a survey across 1,500 Americans across all 50 states to see exactly how they sleep. Read on to find out more…

Sleep hygiene results of Americans revealed

Despite the Sleep Foundation recommending seven hours of sleep per night for healthy adults; on average, Americans are just shy of this, getting between six to seven hours of shut-eye every night. Although, 20% enjoy a longer lie-in on the weekends, at eight hours.

As a nation, it seems the US is more of an early bird than a night owl, with 40% of Americans going to bed between 10pm-11pm on a weeknight.

40% of Americans go to bed between 10pm-11pm

For 50% of Americans, waking up once or twice in the night is completely normal, taking around 13 minutes to get back to sleep again. However, for a quarter of Americans, it can take up to 30 minutes to fall back asleep, which can cause them to feel unrested the next day.

The most common reasons for waking up during the night include being thirsty (36%), the room being too hot (32%), and a bad dream (24%). If the heat’s stopping you from getting to sleep, then have a read of our tips for sleeping in hot weather.

34% of Americans are guilty of drinking caffeine right before bed

Whilst two-thirds of Americans have a cut-off point for drinking caffeine to help them sleep better at night, 34% say they’ll drink it whenever. And it’s a similar situation with food, with 37% of respondents saying they don’t have a cut-off point for snacking.

We know using electronic devices can leave you struggling to get some shut-eye, but 68% of Americans admit to using their smartphone, tablet, or computer up to an hour before bed every night – and with 45% of people saying they only feel like they’ve had a good night’s sleep a couple of times a week, this looks like a strong correlation.

45% of Americans say they only sleep well a couple of times a week

For almost 6 in 10 Americans, watching TV or movies before bed is the key way to unwind, with these relaxing TV shows the perfect watch before bed. However, one third class using their smartphone or tablet as a way to unwind; whilst reading a book, listening to music or podcasts, and having sex are also popular ways of winding down.

Finally, we asked respondents who have partners they live with whether they sleep in separate rooms, with snoring being one key cause of this. For 14% of Americans, they always sleep separately from their partners so they can get a good night’s sleep, and just a third say they’ve never slept in separate rooms.

14% of Americans sleep in different rooms to their partner

Methodology

We ran a national survey report on Americans: 1,500 survey respondents from 3Gen.

