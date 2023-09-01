Sizzling Hot With Showers and Storms; Tropics Are Busy

Friday features plenty of hot sun, clouds at times, and mostly afternoon and evening showers and storms. Heavy rain and localized flooding are possible in spots. Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at South Florida’s beaches, and the Palm Beach County coast is likely to see a high rip current risk. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the low 90s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys, and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast. But it will feel more than 10 degrees hotter, so expect a heat advisory for all or most of South Florida. Regardless of any official statement, be sure to stay hydrated and out of the sun to stay safe.

Saturday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers and storms, especially in the afternoon and evening. Saturday’s highs will be near 90 degrees (but very sticky) in the East Coast metro area and the Keys, and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, and some showers and storms in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see plenty of sun with some afternoon and evening storms in spots. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s.

Labor Day will be mostly sunny in the East Coast metro area and sunny along the Gulf Coast. All of South Florida could see some showers and storms on an ocean breeze, especially in the afternoon. Monday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the East Coast metro area and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for an early September mix of sun, clouds, showers, and storms. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 90s in the East Coast metro area and the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast.

In the busy tropics, Tropical Storm Idalia is moving away from the southeast U.S. coast, but it continues to push dangerous swells and storm surge to the North Carolina coast, where there has already been significant flooding. Idalia is forecast to turn more to the northeast on Saturday and pass near or over Bermuda on Sunday.

Hurricane Franklin has already brought tropical storm conditions to Bermuda, but Franklin will finally be winding down late this weekend. It is forecast to weaken and lose its tropical characteristics as it moves northeastward in the open Atlantic.

Tropical Storm Jose is moving to the north but isn’t long for this world. Franklin is forecast to absorb Jose’s circulation sometime on Friday.

An area of low pressure well east of Bermuda (and west of Jose) has a low chance of developing into a depression before it encounters increasingly unfavorable conditions this weekend.

Elsewhere, the wave in the eastern Atlantic that’s just west of the Cabo Verde Islands is likely to become our next depression in a day or so as it moves to the northwest. And if that’s not enough, an area of low pressure is expected to form in the central Atlantic by the middle of next week. We’ll keep an eye on it if it does, because it’s expected to move to the west or west-northwest.