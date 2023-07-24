Sizzling Heat Continues

Monday features lots of hot and hazy sun. A stray afternoon storm is possible in portions of the east coast metro area. Expect the heat advisory to be extended through Monday, if not longer. Highs on Monday will be in the mid-90s right at the coasts and in portions of the Keys, but elsewhere in South Florida, we’ll reach the upper 90s. But it will feel at least 10 degrees hotter, so stay hydrated and out of the sun.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Tuesday will bring mostly sunny skies with storms developing in the afternoon and tapering off in the evening. Tuesday’s highs will be in the oppressive mid-90s.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, and maybe a storm in the morning. Showers will move in during the afternoon, and we’ll see some storms in the evening. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the steamy low 90s in the east coast metro area and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Thursday will see some sun, more clouds, and plenty of showers with a storm or two in spots. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast.

Friday’s forecast calls for clouds, showers, and storms. Highs on Friday will be in the humid mid-90s.

In the tropics, the wave in the central Atlantic now has only a medium chance of becoming a depression before reaching portions of the Lesser Antilles later this week. After that, this feature will encounter rather hostile conditions in the Caribbean. Elsewhere, Don briefly became a hurricane on Saturday but has weakened to tropical storm strength again.. Since it’s moving into an area of cooler waters in the middle of the Atlantic, Don is forecast to lose its tropical characteristics on Monday and dissipate (finally) on Tuesday.