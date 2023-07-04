Sizzling Heat and Storms

The Fourth of July features plenty of hot sun, some clouds, and periods of showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon and early evening. Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches, especially in Palm Beach County. Storm chances drop significantly after about 8 pm, so it’s looking like the weather won’t delay the fireworks displays. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast. But it will feel about 10 degrees hotter throughout South Florida, so be sure to stay hydrated and out of the sun as you celebrate the holiday.

Wednesday will bring some sun, morning showers, and plenty of afternoon and evening storms to the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see sun, clouds, and periods of storms, especially in the afternoon and evening hours. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast.

Thursday will feature some sun but more clouds and storms. Expect those storms to linger into the evening. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Friday will see a mix of sun, clouds, and some storms in the morning. Look for plenty of showers in the afternoon. Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies alternating with periods of showers and storms. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-90s.

It’s quiet in the tropical Atlantic right now, thanks to Saharan dust.