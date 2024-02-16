Showers on the Way

Friday features some early fog near the Gulf Coast and in the interior. Then we’ll see mostly sunny skies. Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches through at least Friday night. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 70s right at the coasts and in the Keys, while temperatures will top out near 80 degrees in the suburban portions of the East Coast metro area.

Saturday will begin with patchy fog on the mainland. Then look for lots of clouds and afternoon and evening showers. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area and in the upper 70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Sunday will feature clouds and plenty of showers on a gusty breeze as we feel the effects of a front. Heavy rain is possible in spots. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-70s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the low 70s along the Gulf Coast.

President’s Day will start with morning lows in the mid-50s to low 60s. A few early showers are possible, but they’ll give way to a mix of sun and clouds and a gusty breeze. Monday’s highs will be in the low 70s in the East Coast metro area and near 70 degrees along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a chilly morning, with lows mostly in the 50s. Then look for lots of sun. Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the low 70s.