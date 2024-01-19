Showers on Friday, Colder on the Weekend

Friday features a partly cloudy morning followed by some afternoon and evening showers in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will start the day with some fog, and then the day will be cloudy with periods of showers. Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Look for temperatures to drop quickly during the evening. Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area, mostly in the upper 70s in the Keys, and in the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast.

Saturday will bring a cool morning, gusty winds, a mix of sun and clouds, and not much of a warmup. Saturday’s highs will be near 70 degrees in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-60s along the Gulf Coast.

Sunday morning will be chilly, with lows ranging from the mid-40s to the low 50s on the mainland and near 60 degrees in the Keys. The day will be breezy with a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 60s.

Monday will feature a cool morning, followed by lots of clouds and breezy conditions. Monday’s highs will be in the low 70s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a breezy, cloudy, and warmer day. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-70s in the East Coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.