Showers on Friday, Colder on the Weekend

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Friday features a partly cloudy morning followed by some afternoon and evening showers in the east coast metro area.  The Gulf Coast will start the day with some fog, and then the day will be cloudy with periods of showers.  Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches.  Look for temperatures to drop quickly during the evening.  Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area, mostly in the upper 70s in the Keys, and in the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast.

Saturday will bring a cool morning, gusty winds, a mix of sun and clouds, and not much of a warmup.  Saturday’s highs will be near 70 degrees in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-60s along the Gulf Coast.

Sunday morning will be chilly, with lows ranging from the mid-40s to the low 50s on the mainland and near 60 degrees in the Keys.  The day will be breezy with a mix of sun and clouds.  Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 60s.

Monday will feature a cool morning, followed by lots of clouds and breezy conditions.  Monday’s highs will be in the low 70s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a breezy, cloudy, and warmer day.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-70s in the East Coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

