Showers and Storms Return, Watching Three Disturbances In The Tropics

Wednesday features hot sun with showers and storms developing in the afternoon and lasting into the evening. Look for an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches, starting on Wednesday. The heat advisory remains in effect for Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast. But it will feel about 10 degrees hotter, so stay hydrated and out of the sun.

Thursday will bring some sun but more clouds and plenty of showers and storms, especially in the afternoon and evening. Thursday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys,

Friday will feature mostly sunny skies and periods of showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon into the early evening. Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Saturday will see hot sun and afternoon showers and storms that could linger into the evening hours. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-90s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies alternating with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-90s.

In the tropics, we’re keeping an eye on a wave that’s now in the eastern Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center gives this feature a low chance of becoming a depression during the next several days as it moves west-northwestward.

Elsewhere, the wave that’s now in the eastern Caribbean has a low chance of development and will be encountering hostile conditions. The area of low pressure has a low chance of becoming a depression before reaching the southeast U.S. coast, but it’s forecast to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to portions of the area.