Showers and Storms Here, Busy in the Tropics

Thursday features plenty of clouds and periods of showers and storms that will last into the evening. Look for a gusty breeze near the Gulf Coast. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the low 90s, but it will feel about 10 degrees hotter, so stay hydrated.

Friday will bring a mix of sun, clouds, and storms to the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will start the day with showers, but storms will be around in the afternoon. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the steamy low 90s.

Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies with morning showers and afternoon and evening storms in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see a mix of sun, clouds, and periods of storms. Saturday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast and in the Keys, and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast.

Sunday will be partly sunny and breezy with showers in the morning and storms in the afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the Keys and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast.

Monday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and periods of showers and storms. Highs on Monday will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast.

We’re watching three features in the suddenly busy tropical Atlantic. The first is a wave near the Cabo Verde Islands that is moving to the west-northwest and could become a depression this weekend. The second is an area of disturbed weather moving to the west or west-northwest. The National Hurricane Center gives this feature a medium chance of development. And a low is expected to form in the Gulf of Mexico early next week. This low has a low chance of developing into a depression before reaching the Mexican coast, but it will bring much-needed rain to portions of Texas and Mexico.