Showers and Storms Again

Monday features periods of showers and storms throughout the day and into the evening, with the east coast metro area seeing much of it. Heavy rain and localized flooding are possible in spots. The Gulf Coast will see some sun, but that will make it feel as if afternoon temperatures will have reached the triple digits. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 80s right at the Atlantic coast, near 90 degrees elsewhere in the east coast metro area, and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Tuesday will bring decent sun, some clouds, morning showers, and afternoon storms to the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see a mostly sunny morning with some storms developing during the mid to late afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees right at the Atlantic coast and in the low 90s elsewhere in South Florida.

Wednesday will feature good sun, clouds at times, and afternoon storms in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf Coast will see a sunny morning with an afternoon storm or two in spots. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s near the coasts and in the Keys, but temperatures will climb into the mid-90s in much of the east coast metro area.

Thursday will be very hot and sticky, with plenty of sun and periods of showers and storms. Look for mostly afternoon storms in western portions of South Florida, while the east coast could see passing showers and storms starting in the mid-morning hours. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-90s.

Friday’s forecast calls for lots of hot sun alternating with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Friday will be in the mid-90s.

In the tropics, Cindy continues to weaken and could dissipate as soon as Monday night. However, some computer models indicate that this system could regenerate as its remnants move to the north and into an area of less wind shear. We’ll keep an eye on it, just in case.