Showers and Storms Again

Monday features periods of showers and storms, plenty of clouds, and a gusty breeze. Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at both the Atlantic and Gulf beaches. Highs on Monday will be in the low 70s in the East Coast metro area, near 70 degrees in the Keys, and in the upper 60s along the Gulf Coast.

Tuesday morning lows will be in the 50s. The day will be mostly sunny and breezy. The east coast metro area could see a shower at times. Expect the elevated risk of dangerous rip currents to continue at the Atlantic beaches. Tuesday’s highs will be near 70 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 60s along the Gulf Coast and the Keys.

Wednesday will be off to a chilly start again, with lows in the 50s. Look for breezy conditions and lots of sun. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 70s on the mainland and near 70 degrees in the Keys.

Thursday will feature yet another chilly morning with lows in the 50s, followed by plenty of sun and a few clouds on a gusty ocean breeze. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-70s on the mainland and the low 70s in the Keys.

Friday’s forecast calls for milder morning lows and mostly sunny skies. Highs on Friday will be in the mid-70s.