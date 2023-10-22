Seasonably Warm and Dry Here, Watching the Tropics

Sunday features some sun, more clouds on a gentle ocean breeze, and dry conditions. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the mid-80s

Monday will bring another day of seasonable weather. Look for a mix of sun and clouds with an ocean breeze. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Tuesday will feature mostly sunny skies, breezy conditions, and the chance of a stray afternoon shower in the East Coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see lots of sun with a cloud or two on a gusty breeze. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Wednesday will be breezy with plenty of sun and a few clouds. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a breezy and sunny late October day. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.

In the tropics, Hurricane Tammy is bringing damaging winds, heavy rain, and storm surge to portions of the Leeward Islands and northern Windward Islands. At midday on Saturday, Tammy’s maximum sustained winds were 85 miles per hour. Tammy will be moving into an area of increasing windshear by the middle of the week. Computer models are not in agreement on just when Tammy will interact with a front on Tuesday or Wednesday — so the track forecast is uncertain. We’ll need to keep an eye on Tammy, just in case it poses any threat to the U.S. East Coast.

Elsewhere, the area of disturbed weather in the extreme southwestern Caribbean has a low chance of developing before it reaches the coast of Central America on Monday or early Tuesday.