Saturday Sun and Storms

Saturday features plenty of hot sun with afternoon showers and storms, especially in the East Coast metro area. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 90s right at the Atlantic coast and along the Gulf Coast, while inland locations in the East Coast metro area will be in the mid-90s. Highs in the Keys will top out near 90 degrees. But all of South Florida will feel much hotter, so stay hydrated and out of the sun.

Sunday will bring mostly sunny skies alternating with passing storms, especially in the afternoon and evening. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-90s on the mainland and near 90 degrees in the Keys — but it will feel even hotter, so stay hydrated.

Monday will feature hot sun alternating with periods of showers and storms. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s on the mainland and in the upper 80s in the Keys.

Tuesday morning will see periods of showers. Look for storms to develop on a gusty breeze in the afternoon and linger into the early evening. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s on the mainland and near 90 degrees in the Keys.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for lots of showers and a few storms in spots. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys and near 90 degrees along the Gulf Coast.

The tropical Atlantic remains quiet right now.