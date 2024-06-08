Home Weather Saturday Sun and Storms

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Saturday features plenty of hot sun with afternoon showers and storms, especially in the East Coast metro area.   Highs on Saturday will be in the low 90s right at the Atlantic coast and along the Gulf Coast, while inland locations in the East Coast metro area will be in the mid-90s.  Highs in the Keys will top out near 90 degrees.  But all of South Florida will feel much hotter, so stay hydrated and out of the sun.

Sunday will bring mostly sunny skies alternating with passing storms, especially in the afternoon and evening.  Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-90s on the mainland and near 90 degrees in the Keys — but it will feel even hotter, so stay hydrated.

Monday will feature hot sun alternating with periods of showers and storms.  Monday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s on the mainland and in the upper 80s in the Keys.

Tuesday morning will see periods of showers.  Look for storms to develop on a gusty breeze in the afternoon and linger into the early evening.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s on the mainland and near 90 degrees in the Keys.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for lots of showers and a few storms in spots.  Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys and near 90 degrees along the Gulf Coast.

The tropical Atlantic remains quiet right now.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

