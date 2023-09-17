Home Weather Rainy Week Ahead, Lee Moves On

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Sunday features some sun and periods of storms, especially in the afternoon and evening.  Heavy rain and localized flooding are possible in spots.  Expect a high risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Sunday will be in the low 90s.

Monday will bring periods of storms once again, with the greatest coverage in the afternoon and evening.  Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Tuesday will begin with sun and showers in the east coast metro area, but storms will be back in the afternoon.  The Gulf Coast will see a mix of sun and storms.  Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Wednesday will feature some sun and lots of morning showers.  Look for storms in the afternoon.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Thursday’s forecast calls for lots of showers and storms.  Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the upper 80s.

What had been Hurricane Lee is rapidly moving northeastward, but not before bringing heavy rain and coastal flooding to portions of Maine and the Canadian coast on Saturday.  Lee is now an extratropical system and is forecast to dissipate on Monday.

Tropical Storm Margot continues to weaken as it loops in the middle of the Atlantic.  But swells from Margot are causing rough surf conditions and dangerous rip currents in the Azores.

Elsewhere, Tropical Depression # 15 was on the verge of becoming a tropical storm.  It’s moving to the north-northwest and is forecast to track well east of the U.S. coast.

And we’ll be keeping an eye on a wave that will emerge into the eastern Atlantic in a couple of days.  That feature has a low chance of becoming a depression in the next several days, and it is expected to move westward.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

