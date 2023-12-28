Home Weather Rainy on Thursday, Then Colder Days Ahead

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Thursday features clouds and showers on a gusty breeze as a front approaches.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches, and the rip current risk will increase at the Gulf beaches.  Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the upper 60s on the South Florida mainland and near 70 degrees in the Keys.

Friday will bring a chilly morning, with lows mostly in the 50s.  Expect a mix of sun and clouds and a gusty breeze along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.  Thursday’s highs will be near 70 degrees in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the upper 60s along the Gulf Coast.

Saturday will feature another chilly morning, followed by some sun, more clouds, and a cool breeze — so don’t look for much of a warmup.  Saturday’s highs will top out in the mid-60s.

Sunday morning will see lows near 50 degrees on the mainland and only in the low 60s in the Keys.  We’ll see lots of sun, but the day will still be unseasonably cold.  Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 60s.  New Year’s Eve will be clear but chilly, so bring a jacket to any outdoor celebrations.

The New Year’s Day forecast calls for lots of sun, but the cold will linger as we start 2024.  Highs on Monday will be in the low 70s in the East Coast metro area and the upper 60s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

