Rainy on Thursday, Then Colder Days Ahead

Thursday features clouds and showers on a gusty breeze as a front approaches. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches, and the rip current risk will increase at the Gulf beaches. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the upper 60s on the South Florida mainland and near 70 degrees in the Keys.

Friday will bring a chilly morning, with lows mostly in the 50s. Expect a mix of sun and clouds and a gusty breeze along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys. Thursday’s highs will be near 70 degrees in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the upper 60s along the Gulf Coast.

Saturday will feature another chilly morning, followed by some sun, more clouds, and a cool breeze — so don’t look for much of a warmup. Saturday’s highs will top out in the mid-60s.

Sunday morning will see lows near 50 degrees on the mainland and only in the low 60s in the Keys. We’ll see lots of sun, but the day will still be unseasonably cold. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 60s. New Year’s Eve will be clear but chilly, so bring a jacket to any outdoor celebrations.

The New Year’s Day forecast calls for lots of sun, but the cold will linger as we start 2024. Highs on Monday will be in the low 70s in the East Coast metro area and the upper 60s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.