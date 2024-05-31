PRNEWS.IO Becomes Official Sponsor of the South Florida Interactive Marketing Association (SFIMA)

PRNEWS.IO, the leading platform for sponsored content, is proud to announce its new role as an official sponsor of the South Florida Interactive Marketing Association (SFIMA), an organization dedicated to educational excellence and expertise in digital marketing.

SFIMA serves as the primary interactive voice in South Florida, offering lifelong learning, top-notch networking and professional growth opportunities to marketers in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties.

“We are thrilled to sponsor SFIMA and support their mission of promoting digital marketing excellence,” said Alexander Storozhuk, founder of PRNEWS.IO. “This collaboration aligns perfectly with our goal to empower brands with the tools and knowledge they need to thrive in today’s digital landscape.”

As part of this new sponsorship, PRNEWS.IO participated in SFIMA’s latest monthly meeting on May 16, 2024, at the Boca Tech and Automation Center in Boca Raton, Florida. The event featured Alex Oliveira, who presented on “The Rise of the Creator Economy.”

Peter Leshaw and Joe Laratro, Co-Presidents of SFIMA, along with their team, organized an educational event, with attendees benefiting from networking opportunities and enjoying good food. Peter kicked off the presentation by introducing PRNEWS.IO and explaining the company’s mission and services. Alex Oliveira then engaged the audience with an in-depth exploration at the Creator Economy and its transformative impact on modern marketing strategies.

“Now that we are post-COVID, SFIMA is rebuilding. Having partners like PRNEWS.IO supporting us helps bring the community back together. We serve a new purpose for the workers who work remotely. They get out more, learn from their peers, and are social”, said Joe Laratro.

The night ended with a trivia contest, where one lucky participant won a $50 PRNEWS.IO gift card.

About PRNEWS.IO

PRNEWS.IO’s content marketing platform helps companies build a strong brand presence and effectively share news and stories with desired target audiences. Its extensive global network connects brands with over 100,000 media outlets across 194 countries, enabling them to purchase article placements without hiring processes or long-term commitments.

Founded in Estonia by Ukrainians in 2018, PRNEWS.IO operates on a service-as-a-product (SaaP) model, leveraging big data for predictable brand communications through media stories. Additionally, the company serves as a provider for the Estonian government-issued digital identity and status program, e-Residency.

About SFIMA

Since its founding in 2004, SFIMA has been an all-volunteer organization committed to advancing the digital marketing industry. Through partnerships with other IMAs across the United States and support from top sponsors, SFIMA has consistently delivered outstanding programming and events. The organization hosts monthly meetings all over Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties on digital marketing, for networking and professional growth opportunities.