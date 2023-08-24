PM Storms Here, Franklin Brings Dangerous Flooding to Hispaniola

Thursday features good sun and a few clouds in the morning, but showers and storms will return in the afternoon and linger into the evening. Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches on Thursday and into the weekend. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the low 90s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the steamy mid-90s along the Gulf Coast.

Friday will bring a mix of sun, clouds, and storms in the morning. Showers will move in during the afternoon. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast.

Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies, some morning storms, and plenty of afternoon showers in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see sun alternating with periods of storms, especially in the afternoon. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast.

Sunday will start with a mix of sun and a few storms in the morning. The Gulf Coast will see more storms in the afternoon, while plenty of showers will develop in the east coast metro area. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast.

Monday’s forecast calls for good sun alternating with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the low 90s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Franklin came ashore in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, bringing very heavy rain that’s causing dangerous flash flooding and raising concerns over mudslides in the mountainous terrain of Hispaniola. The Turks and Caicos will feel the effects of Franklin on Thursday. The storm is then forecast to turn to the northeast and eventually to the north. While Franklin is expected to become a hurricane by the weekend, it is not a threat to South Florida or the northwestern or central Bahamas.

Elsewhere, Harold is gone but not before bringing lots of needed rain to portions of Texas and northern Mexico. The remnants of Emily have a high chance of redeveloping into a depression or tropical storm during the next few days, but that system will remain in the middle of the Atlantic. And the wave in the eastern Atlantic has only a low chance of development as it moves towards the central Atlantic during the next several days. It doesn’t pose a threat to South Florida.

Today marks 31 years since Hurricane Andrew made landfall in South Florida. For those of us who were here, it’s a day we’ll never forget — and it’s a reminder to everyone that we need to be ready every hurricane season.