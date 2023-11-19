Plenty of Sun, Maybe an East Coast Shower

Sunday features a refreshingly cool morning, followed by plenty of sun with a few clouds at times. We can’t rule out a stray shower near the Atlantic coast. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast until at least Monday morning, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 80s.

Monday will bring mostly sunny skies to the East Coast metro area, while the Gulf Coast will see lots of sun. Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.

Tuesday will feature breezy conditions and lots of sun in the East Coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see another sunny day. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny around South Florida. A shower is possible in some East Coast locations during the evening. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

The Thanksgiving Day forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds. Look for a cloudy evening with a few East Coast showers. Highs on Thursday will be near 80 degrees.

With what was Potential Tropical Cyclone # 22 no longer showing any potential of becoming a tropical storm, the tropical Atlantic is quiet right now.