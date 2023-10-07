Plenty of Sun, Maybe an Afternoon Storm

Saturday features plenty of sun, but don’t count out a stray storm in spots during the afternoon. Some evening storms are possible in the East Coast metro area. Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents along the Palm Beach County coast on Saturday and Sunday. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 80s along the Atlantic coast and near 90 degrees elsewhere in South Florida.

Sunday will bring a mostly sunny morning to the East Coast metro area, but showers and storms will take over in the afternoon and evening. The Gulf Coast will see a mix of sun and clouds during the day and lots of clouds in the evening. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples Day will feature clouds, showers, and storms in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see more clouds than sun. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny along the Gulf Coast, but the East Coast metro area will see clouds and showers. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for cloudy skies alternating with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Philippe is now an extra-tropical system, but it’s still quite strong as it begins to race toward the coast of Maine and Atlantic Canada. Philippe is expected to bring damaging winds and 1 to 3 inches of rain to portions of New York, New England, and southeastern Canada this weekend.

Elsewhere, we’re keeping an eye on a wave in the far eastern Atlantic that has a medium chance of becoming a depression in the next several days as it moves generally west-northwestward.