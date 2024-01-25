Plenty of Clouds and Gusty Breezes

Thursday features some sun and plenty of clouds on a gusty breeze. Look for some showers in the Keys. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through at least Thursday evening. Highs on Thursday will be near 80 degrees.

Friday will bring good sun and a few clouds. Expect a warm and gusty breeze in the East Coast metro area. Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s on the mainland and the upper 70s in the Keys.

Saturday will feature sunny skies and a warm breeze, which will be gusty in the East Coast metro area. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s on the mainland and in the upper 70s in the Keys.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a gusty breeze as a cold front moves in. Look for breezy conditions and dropping temperatures during the evening. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area, mostly in the upper 70s in the Keys, and in the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast.

Monday’s forecast calls for a very cool morning, with lows mostly in the mid-50s on the mainland and the low 60s in the Keys. The day will be sunny and breezy. Highs on Monday will top out in the upper 60s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-60s along the Gulf Coast.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds as a front moves in. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area, the upper 70s along the Gulf Coast, and the Keys. Then look for overnight temperatures to drop into the upper 50s to low 60s