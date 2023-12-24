Partly Sunny With a Gusty Breeze

Sunday features partly sunny skies and a gusty breeze. The East Coast metro area will also see a few showers in spots during the afternoon. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through Monday evening. Christmas Eve will be on the cloudy side with a gusty breeze. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-70s right at the Atlantic coast and in the Keys, while the rest of South Florida will reach the upper 70s.

Christmas Day will bring lots of clouds on a gusty breeze, with some afternoon showers as well. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Tuesday will feature some sun, more clouds, and periods of showers. The showers will be mostly in the morning along the Gulf Coast, but they could pop up at any time in the East Coast metro area. Tuesday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the East Coast metro area, in the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast, and in the upper 70s in the Keys.

Wednesday will be partly sunny in the East Coast metro area, while the Gulf Coast will see lots of clouds. Expect periods of showers throughout South Florida. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the East Coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a cool and cloudy morning followed by showers and storms as a front moves in. Highs on Thursday will be near 70n degrees.