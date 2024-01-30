Not Feeling Like South Florida

Tuesday features a cold morning, followed by lots of sun and a few clouds at times on a chilly breeze. Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Gulf and Atlantic beaches. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 70s in the East Coast metro area and the upper 60s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Wednesday will begin with morning lows in the 50s. We’ll see plenty of sun but with a cool and gusty breeze as another front approaches. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 70s in the East Coast metro area and near 70 degrees along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Thursday morning will be chilly, with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s on the mainland and the upper 50s in the Keys. The day will be mostly sunny but cool. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 70s.

Friday will feature another cool start and a mix of sun and clouds. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-70s in the East Coast metro area and in the low 70s along the Gulf Coast and the Keys.

Saturday’s forecast calls for yet another cool morning, but look for lots of sun and a warming trend as the day progresses. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the mid-70s on the mainland and the low 70s in the Keys.