Nice Weekend Weather Here, Still Watching the Tropics

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Saturday features a mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area.  The Gulf Coast will be mostly sunny with a gusty breeze.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade.  Minor flooding is possible at high tides along the Atlantic coast.  Highs on Saturday will be in the low 80s.

Sunday morning will be seasonably cool, with lows in the low to mid-60s.  Look for lots of sun and just a few clouds in spots.  Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Monday will bring plenty of sun with maybe a cloud or two at times.  Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday will feature more of the same:  lots of sun and a cloud in spots.  Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds with a few east coast showers.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

In the tropics, Potential Tropical Cyclone # 22 was dumping heavy rain on Jamaica, eastern Cuba, and Hispaniola Friday afternoon.  But it still didn’t have a closed circulation, and it may not become a tropical storm at all.  Even so, Potential TC # 22 poses a real threat of deadly flash floods and mudslides in Jamaica, Haiti, and portions of eastern Cuba.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

