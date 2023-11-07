Near Perfect November Weather

Tuesday features plenty of sun and a few clouds at times, mainly in the East Coast metro area. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s in the Keys, mostly in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area, and in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Wednesday will bring sunny skies around South Florida. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday will feature lots of sun and a few clouds in spots. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Friday will be yet another sunny November day in South Florida. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

The forecast for Veterans Day calls for plenty of sun with a cloud or two at times. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the mid 80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

It’s quiet in the tropical Atlantic, and let’s hope it stays that way.