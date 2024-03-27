Home Weather Mostly Sunny With a Gusty Breeze

Mostly Sunny With a Gusty Breeze

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Wednesday features mostly sunny skies and a gusty breeze.  Look for building clouds and a few showers in the Keys.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Thursday will bring plenty of clouds and periods of showers.  Expect windy conditions along the Gulf Coast and breezy conditions in the East Coast metro area and the Keys.  Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area, in the low 80s in the Keys, and near 80 degrees along the Gulf Coast.

Friday will feature an unseasonably cool morning, with lows in the low to mid-60s, followed by lots of sun.  The day will be breezy in the East Coast metro area and the Keys, while the Gulf Coast will see a gusty breeze.  Friday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Saturday morning will be chilly on the mainland, with lows ranging from the upper 50s to the low 60s.  Then look for lots of sun and a few clouds in spots.  Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

The forecast for Easter Sunday calls for a cool morning and sunny skies.  Look for a brisk ocean breeze near the Atlantic coast.  Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 70s in the East Coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR