Mostly Sunny With a Gusty Breeze

Wednesday features mostly sunny skies and a gusty breeze. Look for building clouds and a few showers in the Keys. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Thursday will bring plenty of clouds and periods of showers. Expect windy conditions along the Gulf Coast and breezy conditions in the East Coast metro area and the Keys. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area, in the low 80s in the Keys, and near 80 degrees along the Gulf Coast.

Friday will feature an unseasonably cool morning, with lows in the low to mid-60s, followed by lots of sun. The day will be breezy in the East Coast metro area and the Keys, while the Gulf Coast will see a gusty breeze. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Saturday morning will be chilly on the mainland, with lows ranging from the upper 50s to the low 60s. Then look for lots of sun and a few clouds in spots. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

The forecast for Easter Sunday calls for a cool morning and sunny skies. Look for a brisk ocean breeze near the Atlantic coast. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 70s in the East Coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.