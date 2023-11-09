Home Weather Mostly Sunny Thursday

Mostly Sunny Thursday

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Thursday features plenty of sun and a few clouds at times, with a slight chance of a quick East Coast shower in spots.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches and is expected to last through the weekend.  Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Friday will bring a nice mix of sun and clouds.  Friday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s, with a few inland locations topping out in the upper 80s.

Veterans Day will feature lots of sun and a few clouds in the east coast metro area.  The Gulf Coast will see mostly sunny skies.  Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny in the East Coast metro area, while the Gulf Coast will see a mix of sun and clouds.  Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Monday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies, but the east coast metro area will also see a few showers.  Highs on Monday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

The tropical Atlantic remains blissfully quiet.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

