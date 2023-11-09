Mostly Sunny Thursday

Thursday features plenty of sun and a few clouds at times, with a slight chance of a quick East Coast shower in spots. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches and is expected to last through the weekend. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Friday will bring a nice mix of sun and clouds. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s, with a few inland locations topping out in the upper 80s.

Veterans Day will feature lots of sun and a few clouds in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see mostly sunny skies. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny in the East Coast metro area, while the Gulf Coast will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Monday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies, but the east coast metro area will also see a few showers. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

The tropical Atlantic remains blissfully quiet.