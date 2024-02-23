Friday features mostly sunny skies and a gusty breeze. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast through at least Friday evening, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 70s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast.

Saturday will bring a few early showers followed by good sun and a few clouds. The Gulf Coast will be breezy, and the East Coast metro area will see a gusty breeze as a front moves in. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-70s in the East Coast metro area and in the low 70s along the Gulf Coast and the Keys.

Sunday morning will be on the chilly side, with lows in the low to mid-50s on the mainland and the low 60s in the Keys. Then look for lots of sun but afternoon temperatures below what we usually see in late February. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 70s.

Monday will feature a chilly morning, followed by plenty of sun and a few clouds in spots. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a cool morning and sunny skies. Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the upper 70s.