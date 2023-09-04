Mostly Sunny for Labor Day; Watching The Tropics

Labor Day features mostly sunny skies, a gusty breeze, and a few afternoon and evening showers and storms. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast.

Tuesday will bring good sun with some morning showers and afternoon storms in the East Coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see lots of sun with a few afternoon storms. Tuesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast.

Wednesday will feature mostly sunny skies with a few afternoon showers and storms in spots. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Thursday will start with sunny skies, but a few showers and maybe a storm will develop in the afternoon. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Friday’s forecast calls for lots of sun and maybe a mid to late afternoon shower or storm. Highs on Friday will be in the low 90s.

In the tropics, we’re continuing to keep a close eye on the wave in the eastern Atlantic. It has a high chance of becoming a depression in the next couple of days as it moves to the west or west-northwest. Computer models indicate this could be a threat to the Lesser Antilles by next weekend.

Elsewhere, Tropical Storm Gert is weakening in the open Atlantic and should dissipate in a day or so. Katia is also weakening in the central Atlantic and is expected to become a remnant low shortly. And a wave is expected to move off the African coast in a day or so. The National Hurricane Center gives this wave a low chance of development