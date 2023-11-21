Mostly Sunny and Dry Here, Busy in the Tropics Again

Tuesday features mostly sunny skies and generally dry conditions around South Florida. The East Coast metro area will see a gusty ocean breeze. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches until Wednesday evening. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.

Wednesday will bring good sun and a few clouds to the East Coast metro area, while the Gulf Coast will see a mix of sun and clouds. Look for cloudy skies in the evening as a weak front moves in. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Thanksgiving Day will feature more clouds than sun in the East Coast metro area, but the Gulf Coast will enjoy a mostly sunny day. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Friday will be cloudy with a few afternoon showers in the east coast metro area. Look for mostly cloudy skies with periods of showers and maybe a stray afternoon storm along the Gulf Coast. Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and showers in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf Coast will see good sun and a few clouds at times. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s again.

The tropical Atlantic is busy again as we count down to the end of the 2023 hurricane season. The area of low pressure in the central Caribbean has a low chance of developing into a depression as it moves slowly westward, especially since dry air seems to be putting a damper on any shower and thunderstorm activity. And there’s another area of low pressure developing along an old frontal boundary just south of Bermuda. This feature has a medium chance of developing — but it will track to the east and remain in the middle of the ocean.